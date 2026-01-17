Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5857
Toilet Updates
Since I got a new toilet downstairs, I decided to get in and update the accessories for both toilets.
The downstairs one i bought the items from a $2 store called The Reject Store. The upstairs bathroom toilet is bought the storage thing from Howard's Storage at Garden City.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5857
photos
25
followers
42
following
1604% complete
View this month »
5850
5851
5852
5853
5854
5855
5856
5857
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_place
,
toilet_accessories
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close