Late Last Night

Over the last three months I've been in the process of shutting down a small group on Facebook i created.
There's no quick way of doing this. As a creator and manager, I had to spend a bit of time every day going in and manually deleting members, after letting them know the group was going, and pausing the group for a certain length of time.
There were 4,000 members and it took 3 months. And last night, with the assistance of Facebook Help Centre, The Redheaded Universe was officially shut down at 11.45pm.

It had stagnated and was attracting pornagraphic material... not good. Also, seeing anyone under 16 had their accounts closed, I didn't see the point in the group being around, as it was for teenagers to join up for them to come to feel safe. So, i closed it.
Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Joan Robillard ace
I wanted to delete one I had, but everyone wanted access to their photos, so I more or less abandoned it. There is a note saying this, but people keep trying to join.
January 18th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
@joansmor I had the same issue. So, I left a note on the announcements and paused the group for a week before I began deleting members. It was to give them a chance to retrieve what they wanted. After a week, I deleted on-mass.

Now, after last night I can't find the group anywhere. But the name is my intellectual property, Facebook has told me this, and nobody else can use it.
January 18th, 2026  
