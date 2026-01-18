Late Last Night

Over the last three months I've been in the process of shutting down a small group on Facebook i created.

There's no quick way of doing this. As a creator and manager, I had to spend a bit of time every day going in and manually deleting members, after letting them know the group was going, and pausing the group for a certain length of time.

There were 4,000 members and it took 3 months. And last night, with the assistance of Facebook Help Centre, The Redheaded Universe was officially shut down at 11.45pm.



It had stagnated and was attracting pornagraphic material... not good. Also, seeing anyone under 16 had their accounts closed, I didn't see the point in the group being around, as it was for teenagers to join up for them to come to feel safe. So, i closed it.