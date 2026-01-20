Previous
A Busy Day

This morning I was out the door by 9am to get into my day.

First I was at the pharmacy to pick up my prescription, then to Lifeline to drop off 5 enormous bags of clothes for my neighbour who's moving out (this is in addition to another 5 or so over the last week I've taken over there!). Then I went to the Logan Artist's Association and donated some art books to their library and hung out there for a while.
Then I dropped in on Dad who I took some veggies I can't eat from Farmers Pick.

I got home an hour ago to my noisy neighbours... well, that's just them being awful to everyone.
