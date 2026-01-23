Previous
Me by mozette
Photo 5863

Me

I found my first selfìe and my most recent.

The first one was taken in 2010 at the Logan Art Gallery. The most recent just the two days ago.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Photo Details

