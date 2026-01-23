Sign up
Photo 5863
Me
I found my first selfìe and my most recent.
The first one was taken in 2010 at the Logan Art Gallery. The most recent just the two days ago.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
