Sprouting by mozette
Photo 5864

Sprouting

I was getting Farmers Pick delivered to my door. But the quality wasn't great.

This bok choy was on its last legs. So, i decided to sprouting it. It's been 4 days, and it's starting to show new sprouts.

How cool!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Lynda Parker

