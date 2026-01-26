Previous
Goodbye Frankie
Goodbye Frankie

Last night, Frankie suffered a seizure, after a good day in the air-conditioning with me looking after him.

My folks rushed him off to the vets and they did a lot of tests, showing that he had fluids around his lungs and a mass on his liver.
This morning, he was really struggling to breathe and my folks helped him cross the rainbow 🌈 bridge.

This was sudden, yet there were small signs something wasn't right. He was a beautiful little man, a sweet dog, and he'll always be running around in the dog park in the sky.
