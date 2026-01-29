Previous
From Above by mozette
Photo 5869

From Above

I took this photo about fifteen years ago ftom my office window. So much has changed over the time I've been here with my little garden.

All of it good.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact