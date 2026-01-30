Previous
From Above Again by mozette
From Above Again

It's been a journey of love with my garden. This is what it looks like from above now.

Isn't it just beautiful?

I think so!
30th January 2026

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Babs ace
It looks lovely what a difference. Your hard work has paid off
January 30th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
@onewing it does feel good to see how far it's come.
January 30th, 2026  
Marj ace
The contrast between the garden beds and the lush plants makes a wonderful photo
January 30th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
@sewfree ah, there's no garden beds. The whole garden is a container garden. I can change it whenever I wish to something different if I wish... which is always fun!
January 30th, 2026  
