Photo 5870
From Above Again
It's been a journey of love with my garden. This is what it looks like from above now.
Isn't it just beautiful?
I think so!
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
Babs
ace
It looks lovely what a difference. Your hard work has paid off
January 30th, 2026
Lynda Parker
ace
@onewing
it does feel good to see how far it's come.
January 30th, 2026
Marj
ace
The contrast between the garden beds and the lush plants makes a wonderful photo
January 30th, 2026
Lynda Parker
ace
@sewfree
ah, there's no garden beds. The whole garden is a container garden. I can change it whenever I wish to something different if I wish... which is always fun!
January 30th, 2026
