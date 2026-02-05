Dad's 79th Birthday

We celebrated my Dad's birthday at the Klump Road Footy Club today with lunch with close family. Then we had cake and coffee at my Aunty Narelle's and Uncle Iain's temporary home at Sunnybank. Their house is being rebuilt by the insurance company from what happened last year during TC Alfred, when a huge tree the council was supposed to chop down fell on their house.

By 2.30pm, we all left. I had to pick up my computer from my computer guy (he was updating it for me) and everyone else had to get home in peak hour traffic.