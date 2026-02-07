Previous
Morning Walk by mozette
Photo 5878

Morning Walk

Every morning, since early December last year, I've been going for a 10 minute walk around my unit complex twice a day.

This is from my morning walk yesterday.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
