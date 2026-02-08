Sign up
Previous
Photo 5879
Bird On A Wire
We get a lot of crows in the morning. This is one sitting by itself on an antenna the other morning.
After the day began to heat up, the crows disappear.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
morning
crow
my_place
Marj
ace
Perfect lookout spot
February 8th, 2026
