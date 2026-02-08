Previous
Bird On A Wire by mozette
Photo 5879

Bird On A Wire

We get a lot of crows in the morning. This is one sitting by itself on an antenna the other morning.

After the day began to heat up, the crows disappear.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Perfect lookout spot
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact