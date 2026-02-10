Previous
Yesterday I had to go to the Transport Department. But parking was a horror!

I had to park in the park at the back of the park across the road, and walk about 100 metres to get there. Then there was the waiting, feeling like cattle, to get my medical certificate as stamped.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture - Glad you got what you needed
February 10th, 2026  
