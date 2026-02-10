Sign up
Photo 5881
Photo 5881
Full
Yesterday I had to go to the Transport Department. But parking was a horror!
I had to park in the park at the back of the park across the road, and walk about 100 metres to get there. Then there was the waiting, feeling like cattle, to get my medical certificate as stamped.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
1
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5881
photos
24
followers
42
following
5874
5875
5876
5877
5878
5879
5880
5881
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
9th February 2026 9:45am
Tags
cars
,
parking
,
full
,
silva
,
moondust
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture - Glad you got what you needed
February 10th, 2026
