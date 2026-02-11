Previous
How Impulsive! by mozette
How Impulsive!

Im an impulsive buyer.

On Monday I went to Garden City to just go to the bank. But ended up buying a coffee and getting myself into a bookstore, where I found this book.

I bought it because it sounded cool - how impulsive!
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
