Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 5882
How Impulsive!
Im an impulsive buyer.
On Monday I went to Garden City to just go to the bank. But ended up buying a coffee and getting myself into a bookstore, where I found this book.
I bought it because it sounded cool - how impulsive!
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5882
photos
24
followers
42
following
1611% complete
5882
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
11th February 2026 2:19pm
Tags
me
,
book
,
collecting
,
fiveplustwo-impulsive
