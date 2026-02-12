Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5883
Beauty
I love working at a charity store. We receive so many lovely things as donations.
For example: this gorgeous duvet cover I bought, with matching pillowcases. It was priced $7.50. But with the staff discount, of 30% it was less.
I love it for its beauty and colour! I washed it first.
I have a gold one, but I'll keep that one for winter. This one will be for the seasons when it's not too hot, but i need the extra cover that's not too warm.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5883
photos
24
followers
42
following
1611% complete
View this month »
5876
5877
5878
5879
5880
5881
5882
5883
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
11th February 2026 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bedding
,
duvet
,
charity_store
,
my_place
Marj
ace
A beautiful find! The colors and bird patterns are stunning
February 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close