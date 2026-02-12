Beauty

I love working at a charity store. We receive so many lovely things as donations.



For example: this gorgeous duvet cover I bought, with matching pillowcases. It was priced $7.50. But with the staff discount, of 30% it was less.



I love it for its beauty and colour! I washed it first.



I have a gold one, but I'll keep that one for winter. This one will be for the seasons when it's not too hot, but i need the extra cover that's not too warm.