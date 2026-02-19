Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5890
House Sitting
I've been asked to take care of my friends air bnb over the weekend while they go to Tasmania for a funeral of a family member.
It's sad, but my friend's mother passed from Dementia yesterday and they asked me to take care of their cat too... I'm so allergic to Shadow the cat. But I'm onto the antihistamines.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5890
photos
24
followers
42
following
1613% complete
View this month »
5883
5884
5885
5886
5887
5888
5889
5890
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
19th February 2026 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
away
,
weekend_away
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close