House Sitting by mozette
House Sitting

I've been asked to take care of my friends air bnb over the weekend while they go to Tasmania for a funeral of a family member.

It's sad, but my friend's mother passed from Dementia yesterday and they asked me to take care of their cat too... I'm so allergic to Shadow the cat. But I'm onto the antihistamines.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
