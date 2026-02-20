Sign up
Previous
Photo 5891
Great Opshop Buy
I was out with my friend Geoff at some opshops, when I came across this vinyl!
I can't wait to play it.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
2
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5891
photos
24
followers
42
following
Tags
record
,
vinyl
,
opshopping
,
charity_store
Babs
ace
Brought back memories for me. My older sister got a record player for her birthday in the 1950s and the first record she got was Love Letters in the Sand. She played and played it over and over again. ha ha
February 20th, 2026
Marj
ace
Enjoy listening to your vinyl. Those were the days
February 20th, 2026
