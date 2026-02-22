Previous
It's A Secret! by mozette
It's A Secret!

Im taking part in a big art show.

But it's a secret one.

Its closing date for art is 31st May 2026, and i have sent in 3 pieces.

Each piece isn't signed on the front. So, this makes it harder to see if you're buying from a famous artist or an unknown.

Each piece is different. Each sale is sold for $100 which goes to a non-profit charity. And there's a chance every artist gets new people buying their work.

I'm into that!
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
