Previous
Photo 5893
It's A Secret!
Im taking part in a big art show.
But it's a secret one.
Its closing date for art is 31st May 2026, and i have sent in 3 pieces.
Each piece isn't signed on the front. So, this makes it harder to see if you're buying from a famous artist or an unknown.
Each piece is different. Each sale is sold for $100 which goes to a non-profit charity. And there's a chance every artist gets new people buying their work.
I'm into that!
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
20th February 2026 5:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
painting
,
crafty_pegs
,
incognito_art_show
