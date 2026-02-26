Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5897
Cleaning Up
I haven't been feeling great over the last few days. I tried out a generic version of one of my medications, and I'm still allergic to the fillers.
So, it's taken time to get it out of my system. I'm finally getting back on my feet after 3 days of feeling like dirt.
And I started with mowing the lawn and getting the laundry out before it rains on the weekend.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5897
photos
24
followers
42
following
1615% complete
View this month »
5890
5891
5892
5893
5894
5895
5896
5897
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
Marj
ace
Sorry to hear you have had such a rough time. Great to see you are back on your feet.
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close