Previous
Cleaning Up by mozette
Photo 5897

Cleaning Up

I haven't been feeling great over the last few days. I tried out a generic version of one of my medications, and I'm still allergic to the fillers.

So, it's taken time to get it out of my system. I'm finally getting back on my feet after 3 days of feeling like dirt.

And I started with mowing the lawn and getting the laundry out before it rains on the weekend.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Sorry to hear you have had such a rough time. Great to see you are back on your feet.
February 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact