Photo 5899
Second Flourish
My Moch Orange has only gone through two flourishes this Summer.
And what a beautiful blooming it is! The smell is overpowering!
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
2
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5899
photos
24
followers
42
following
1616% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
28th February 2026 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
my_garden
,
my_place
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2026
Lynda Parker
ace
@joansmor
this plant is a known noxious weed, but if you care for it properly, it is beautiful.
February 28th, 2026
