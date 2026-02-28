Previous
Second Flourish by mozette
Photo 5899

Second Flourish

My Moch Orange has only gone through two flourishes this Summer.

And what a beautiful blooming it is! The smell is overpowering!
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1616% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
@joansmor this plant is a known noxious weed, but if you care for it properly, it is beautiful.
February 28th, 2026  
