Out To The Orchestra

We headed to the orchestra last night. It was amazing! It was huge medley titled 'Heroes, Villians, and Dreamers'. And it covered a lot!



From Star Wars and Jurassic Park and Jaws, to ET and Indiana Jones, Lalaland, Chocolat, and Howl's Moving Castle, to Hogwarts, it was brilliant. The music was accompanied by images up on the screen.



However, after interval, people became restless and started using their phones. Children started being awful. The two in front of us were acting out the whole time. Proof that technology has affected us.