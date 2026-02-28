Previous
First Thing by mozette
Photo 5900

First Thing

The first thing I do in the morning, before coffee, breakfast, or going for my walk, is eat some fruit.

It's so good for the digestion as a clean wake-up. And rock melon is delicious!
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Excellent! Healthy and refreshing
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact