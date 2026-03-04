Previous
Last Night's Luna Eclipse by mozette
Photo 5903

Last Night's Luna Eclipse

I was so excited to see this happening last night!

I got plenty of photos of it happening... and yet, sadly, none of my neighbours came out to see it. One came out, but he was looking at his phone (what's wrong with people?).

By 10.30pm, it was over. And by then, I was in bed.
Joan Robillard ace
Glad you had a great view
March 4th, 2026  
