Previous
Photo 5903
Last Night's Luna Eclipse
I was so excited to see this happening last night!
I got plenty of photos of it happening... and yet, sadly, none of my neighbours came out to see it. One came out, but he was looking at his phone (what's wrong with people?).
By 10.30pm, it was over. And by then, I was in bed.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
moon
,
eclipse
,
luna_eclipse
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad you had a great view
March 4th, 2026
