Glued by mozette
Photo 5907

Glued

I was out the other day, and noticed that people no longer simply watch their kids at a playground anymore. They're all glued to the glowing screen.

Sad isn't it?
8th March 2026

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1618% complete

Photo Details

