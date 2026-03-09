Sign up
Photo 5908
Second Day
It's our second day of rain here in south-east Queensland. It's very soggy here, but very much-needed.
I've gotten into been doing the vacuuming. There's so much dust! Since I've got new quiet neighbours, I've been able to get more done around the house.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
rain
,
mother_nature
,
my_garden
