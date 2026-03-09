Previous
Second Day by mozette
Photo 5908

Second Day

It's our second day of rain here in south-east Queensland. It's very soggy here, but very much-needed.

I've gotten into been doing the vacuuming. There's so much dust! Since I've got new quiet neighbours, I've been able to get more done around the house.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact