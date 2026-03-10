Previous
Hi! by mozette
Photo 5909

Hi!

I saw this little green jumping spider on my car the other day.

He tried to avoid me photographing him by jumping on my phone, then on me, and back onto the car. But that made me photograph him more.

He really didn't like that.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh wow, what a beauty!
March 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact