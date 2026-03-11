The Big Gun

At Underwood, there's a big gun. It's been there since the 1970s, along with 4 others - just sitting on the side of the road outside 'Jack the Slasher' shopping centre. They were to commemorate the diggers who fought in the Vietnam and Korean Wars.



Over the years, the guns have reduced to this one, and it was mounted on top of the fruit shop, having the shop named 'The Big Gun Fruit and Veggies', and being next to Pattermores Meat City (a name made famous from the Darling Downs family), it was a central place at Underwood to buy everything you needed in tge growing community, without going too far.



Now, times have changed. The Meat City is under new management, and it's no longer Pattermores Meats - even though the original fibreglass cow is still a part of the car park - and this disengaged, red gun is still here to commemorate the fallen in those wars. It's full of cement and the firing pin has been removed, but it's there for us to remember them... the men and women who fought for peace.