Previous
New Lace by mozette
Photo 5912

New Lace

Just ladt week, I was trying to kill a fly at my front window.... well, okay, three of them... and i bumped the old lace and it fell apart!

So, I cut it to be even, and clipped it together at the bottom. Then bought a new lot.

And this is it!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact