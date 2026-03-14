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Previous
Photo 5913
Longest Scarf
I've been working on a project since last November. If you remember my last photo, I've gotten right into it!
In December it was 4 metres, and now, it's over 9 metres long... and counting!
How long will it get? I'm not sure. Until I run out of yarn?
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
13th March 2026 10:25am
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Babs
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What are you going to do with it when you have finished
March 14th, 2026
Rick Schies
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You are going for the record
March 14th, 2026
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