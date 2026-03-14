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Longest Scarf by mozette
Photo 5913

Longest Scarf

I've been working on a project since last November. If you remember my last photo, I've gotten right into it!

In December it was 4 metres, and now, it's over 9 metres long... and counting!

How long will it get? I'm not sure. Until I run out of yarn?
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1620% complete

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Photo Details

Babs ace
What are you going to do with it when you have finished
March 14th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
You are going for the record
March 14th, 2026  
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