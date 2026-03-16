One Big Tree!

At the back of the unit complex is an enormous tree!



It's been there for years.



Every time we get a storm, the poor tenants in unit 42 - the town house in front of it - are terrified it'll fall on their roof.



Our body corporate have asked the people who own it to cut it down, but they refuse to, as it's not on our land. What an awful thing; to have a tree like this overshadowing your home.