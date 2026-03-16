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Previous
Photo 5915
One Big Tree!
At the back of the unit complex is an enormous tree!
It's been there for years.
Every time we get a storm, the poor tenants in unit 42 - the town house in front of it - are terrified it'll fall on their roof.
Our body corporate have asked the people who own it to cut it down, but they refuse to, as it's not on our land. What an awful thing; to have a tree like this overshadowing your home.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
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@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
16th March 2026 12:12pm
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