Previous
St Patrick's Day by mozette
Photo 5916

St Patrick's Day

I thought I had a shamrock ☘️ lapel pin, but I don't. The closest I've got is the Manx Cat and a Viking Ship.

The Manx cat is from the Isle of Mann which is in the Irish Sea, and tge Vikings did go to Ireland, but not to conquer them.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact