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Marbles Anyone? by mozette
Photo 5917

Marbles Anyone?

Yep, a bottle of marbles are the most retro thing from yesterday!
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Babs ace
I've got a jar of marbles too
March 18th, 2026  
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