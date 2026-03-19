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Autographed by mozette
Photo 5918

Autographed

I found another autographed book at work.

So cool!

This one is of journalist Ray Martin, and I'm so proud to have found this one.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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