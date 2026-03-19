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Previous
Photo 5918
Autographed
I found another autographed book at work.
So cool!
This one is of journalist Ray Martin, and I'm so proud to have found this one.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
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@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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365
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Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
17th March 2026 4:18pm
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