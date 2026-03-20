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Previous
Photo 5919
Damned Flies!
I've got new neighbours.
Even though they're quiet, I've had nothing but problems with flies since they moved in!
No matter what I've done, nothing is good enough!
Well, until yesterday when I sprayed a barrier spray around the doors and windows, fixed the holes in the screens and properly cleaned the drains and set up a fly trap near the sink.
Let's see what happens next.... shall we?
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
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@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Rick Schies
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Looks like you mean business
March 20th, 2026
Lynda Parker
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@digitalrn
there's nothing worse than coming downstairs to find 7 flies getting around the house - and the place isn't open yet. So, after I had a word with my neighbours, asking them to clean up their yard - and being ignored - I talked to the body corporate and cleaned up, and organised the barrier spray. So the flies end up dead, or at their place.
March 20th, 2026
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