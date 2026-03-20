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Damned Flies! by mozette
Photo 5919

Damned Flies!

I've got new neighbours.

Even though they're quiet, I've had nothing but problems with flies since they moved in!

No matter what I've done, nothing is good enough!

Well, until yesterday when I sprayed a barrier spray around the doors and windows, fixed the holes in the screens and properly cleaned the drains and set up a fly trap near the sink.

Let's see what happens next.... shall we?
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Rick Schies ace
Looks like you mean business
March 20th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
@digitalrn there's nothing worse than coming downstairs to find 7 flies getting around the house - and the place isn't open yet. So, after I had a word with my neighbours, asking them to clean up their yard - and being ignored - I talked to the body corporate and cleaned up, and organised the barrier spray. So the flies end up dead, or at their place.
March 20th, 2026  
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