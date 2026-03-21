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Learning by mozette
Photo 5920

Learning

I scored this Melodica alto a few weeks ago and today I took my first two lessons on it on YouTube.

I'm enjoying it so far.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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