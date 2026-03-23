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Sculpture by mozette
Photo 5922

Sculpture

My brother brought a beautiful sculpture for my folk's garden yesterday.

It really suits It.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Rick Schies ace
What a wonderful gift, and it is pretty cool. Lois, you look good, too. Hope you're doing well.
March 23rd, 2026  
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