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Previous
Photo 5922
Sculpture
My brother brought a beautiful sculpture for my folk's garden yesterday.
It really suits It.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
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2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
22nd March 2026 12:51pm
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garden
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sculpture
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mum
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out_and_about
Rick Schies
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What a wonderful gift, and it is pretty cool. Lois, you look good, too. Hope you're doing well.
March 23rd, 2026
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