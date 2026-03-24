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Previous
Photo 5923
Ouch!
Saw these at work today.
Who would wear these? My feet hurt me already, why would I wear something that feels like walking on Lego?
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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365
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Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
24th March 2026 1:08pm
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