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Ouch! by mozette
Photo 5923

Ouch!

Saw these at work today.

Who would wear these? My feet hurt me already, why would I wear something that feels like walking on Lego?
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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