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Behind The Scenes by mozette
Photo 5924

Behind The Scenes

There's always a backstage area to opshops. It's not always pretty, or organised. But it's full of things that need to be done every day.

This is Trish and Collin working in the loading bay at work yesterday.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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