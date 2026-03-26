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Purple Day by mozette
Photo 5925

Purple Day

Today is International Epilepsy Day. It's the day to go all out and wear purple... started in Canada, this day has spread across the globe 🌎

Also, I think I look kinda imperial... royal in my purpleness... don't you?
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

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@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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