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Previous
Photo 5925
Purple Day
Today is International Epilepsy Day. It's the day to go all out and wear purple... started in Canada, this day has spread across the globe 🌎
Also, I think I look kinda imperial... royal in my purpleness... don't you?
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
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@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Galaxy S25 FE
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26th March 2026 1:03pm
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