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Autumn Weather by mozette
Photo 5926

Autumn Weather

It's Autumn in Brisbane with winds and warmth together. I love this time of year, where the nights begin to cool off and the days turn shorter and are still warmer.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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