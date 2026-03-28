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Previous
Photo 5927
New Handles
On Thursday, my Dad replaced my old handles of my cabinets in my kitchen with lovely porcelain ones I've had 'in a safe place' for about 10 years.
Yeah, we all know where that safe place is... somewhere we forgot where we put it.
Anyway, the main thing is that it's done.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
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@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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