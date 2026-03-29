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Previous
Photo 5928
It's Getting Chilly
You can tell from the sky if and when it's going to get cold.
And even in the subtropics, we get chilly.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
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@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Rick Schies
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Nice combination of shots Lynda
March 29th, 2026
Lynda Parker
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@digitalrn
i often take photos of the clouds on my morning and afternoon walk. It tells me so much about the coming weather.
March 29th, 2026
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