Tiniest Praying Mantis

I have bursitis in my hip. So, I'm resting up... and the pain is bad. Anyway, I'm getting myself scanned on Thursday morning.



So, my big walking around is limited to my house and garden, slowly.



This morning I spotted this oh so tiny cutie in my garden. He/she got a bit scared of me getting so close, but at this age, they're very curious creatures.