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Previous
Photo 5929
Tiniest Praying Mantis
I have bursitis in my hip. So, I'm resting up... and the pain is bad. Anyway, I'm getting myself scanned on Thursday morning.
So, my big walking around is limited to my house and garden, slowly.
This morning I spotted this oh so tiny cutie in my garden. He/she got a bit scared of me getting so close, but at this age, they're very curious creatures.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
30th March 2026 10:09am
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