By Hand

I'm transcribing my late-Grandpa's diaries. It's been 5 years in the making - going on 6 now.



I've been through getting my appendix out, catching c.diff, relapsing with c.diff, recovering... working at Lifeline. And then through a car accident, catching covid and then skin cancer.



And I still worked on these diaries. They were a constant thing that have kept me going.



Now, I've got about 25 years to go before they're finished - as im in 1966-69 and they finish in 1988 when my grandpa's eye sight failed him, I'm about to read about the birth of us grandkids...



But, he was a fitter and turner-toolermaker. There isn't any of them around anywhere anymore. He made things, fixed tiny gears in machines, gearboxes, and differentials in vehicles. The things made by machines now was made by him, by hand, in the 1940s up until it was made in Japan and Taiwan, taking the work away from men like my grandfather.



The picture is something my grandpa made by hand... he'd fix Constant Velocity Joints for Toyota.