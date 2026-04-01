My Classrooms

I have been taught that learning doesn't come from technology alone.



As Giles says in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 'the gathering of knowledge has to be from books, it's got an old factory smell to it... it's smelly.'



And I do believe learning from the garden is smelly too, the beautiful earthy smell of freshly cut grass, or potting mix, or herbs... is good for us. And the smell of a new book, and the integral odour of an old book, are all part of the old factory senses of school and classrooms.



These two places are my main classrooms in my life - with thriving lessons and smells included. Without these, my life would be dull and I wouldn't learn much.