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Jigsaw Puzzles by mozette
Photo 5936

Jigsaw Puzzles

I spent my Easter Sunday at my folks house. We talked, ate lunch and I pulled out a jigsaw puzzle... which was a mistake.

Mum was constantly telling me where pieces went (and was consistently wrong), and Dad and I kept telling her to eat her lunch. By the time she finished her lunch I finished my puzzle. I did take my Jaws puzzle, but could see it was going to be tough to get anywhere with it without Mum pushing me out of the way.

She loves jigsaw puzzles, but gets narrow minded about how it's a shared game. I seen puzzle tables and wished I could join in, but feel intimidated by another person joining in.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Marj ace
Sounds like a very memorable Easter!
April 6th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Everyone has some form of enjoyment; puzzles are not one of mine, but I enjoy seeing them completed.
April 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
Sounds like it was a relief to get home after your visit
April 6th, 2026  
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