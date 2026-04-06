Jigsaw Puzzles

I spent my Easter Sunday at my folks house. We talked, ate lunch and I pulled out a jigsaw puzzle... which was a mistake.



Mum was constantly telling me where pieces went (and was consistently wrong), and Dad and I kept telling her to eat her lunch. By the time she finished her lunch I finished my puzzle. I did take my Jaws puzzle, but could see it was going to be tough to get anywhere with it without Mum pushing me out of the way.



She loves jigsaw puzzles, but gets narrow minded about how it's a shared game. I seen puzzle tables and wished I could join in, but feel intimidated by another person joining in.