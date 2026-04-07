An Afternoon Drive

One of my neighbours texted me yesterday afternoon while we were chatting and asked if I'd like to go to Wynnum with her for a drive. She was taking her little dog, Maggie, with her... and it'd be nice to get me out of the house to help with my hip.



I grabbed my little backpack, water and closed the house, donning my walking stick, and joined them. Maggie snuggled on my lap on the way there.



It was a nice half hour or so. I found a baby's teething ring on a seat, saw an interesting tree, and there were so many people 😳 walking around... walking their dogs! It was a beautiful afternoon!