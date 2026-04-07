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An Afternoon Drive by mozette
Photo 5937

An Afternoon Drive

One of my neighbours texted me yesterday afternoon while we were chatting and asked if I'd like to go to Wynnum with her for a drive. She was taking her little dog, Maggie, with her... and it'd be nice to get me out of the house to help with my hip.

I grabbed my little backpack, water and closed the house, donning my walking stick, and joined them. Maggie snuggled on my lap on the way there.

It was a nice half hour or so. I found a baby's teething ring on a seat, saw an interesting tree, and there were so many people 😳 walking around... walking their dogs! It was a beautiful afternoon!
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Marj ace
Beautiful photos! I love the perspective.
April 7th, 2026  
Mickey Anderson ace
Very nice, Looks like a great time
April 7th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
@sewfree @brillomick it was very windy but not cold. We're at that just-right time of year where everything feels lovely in the seasons - an in-between of hot and cold.
April 7th, 2026  
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