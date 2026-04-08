Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5938
Root-rotted
Two days ago, I found the source of a dead smell in my backyard. It was a root-rotted frangipanni. The water wasn't getting through the pot and it wasn't happy.
So I pulled it out, emptied the pot out, and cut the tree in half, after looking at the roots- which were rotten - and put new soil in with the top of the tree in.
By that night, my hip was very sore. But I didn't smell a dead smell anymore.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5938
photos
25
followers
43
following
1626% complete
View this month »
5931
5932
5933
5934
5935
5936
5937
5938
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
7th April 2026 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close