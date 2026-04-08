Root-rotted

Two days ago, I found the source of a dead smell in my backyard. It was a root-rotted frangipanni. The water wasn't getting through the pot and it wasn't happy.



So I pulled it out, emptied the pot out, and cut the tree in half, after looking at the roots- which were rotten - and put new soil in with the top of the tree in.



By that night, my hip was very sore. But I didn't smell a dead smell anymore.