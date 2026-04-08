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Root-rotted by mozette
Photo 5938

Root-rotted

Two days ago, I found the source of a dead smell in my backyard. It was a root-rotted frangipanni. The water wasn't getting through the pot and it wasn't happy.

So I pulled it out, emptied the pot out, and cut the tree in half, after looking at the roots- which were rotten - and put new soil in with the top of the tree in.

By that night, my hip was very sore. But I didn't smell a dead smell anymore.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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