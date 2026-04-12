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Getting Back Into It by mozette
Photo 5942

Getting Back Into It

On Friday, I attended my art class.

Sadly, because of the rising costs of petrol, living, and basically everything else, there was just me and Bradley - the teacher - there.

We don't know how long his class is going to last he's a good teacher, patient and enjoys his work. But nobody is showing up.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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