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Previous
Photo 5943
Don't Judge
I love to collect things. But it's funny how something tired looking may not be underneath.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
7th April 2026 4:56pm
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vinyl
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