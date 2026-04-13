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Don't Judge by mozette
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Don't Judge

I love to collect things. But it's funny how something tired looking may not be underneath.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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