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This Time Last Year by mozette
Photo 5946

This Time Last Year

I was minding Frankie...

I searched the house for him.

Then I found him here snoring under my desk... such a cutie.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
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